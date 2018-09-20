Officer talks about stroke recovery, return to patrol

JACKSON, Tenn. — In May, Trenton police officer Xavier Keys had a massive stroke that left him unable to walk or talk and caused brief memory loss.

He says the worst part was not knowing if he still had a future as a law enforcement officer.

“To be a police officer you have to do certain things, and I didn’t know if I was ever going to do that again,” he says.

It wasn’t until he started his physical therapy at Spire Rehabilitation Hospital that he began to have hope. He credits that hope to the doctors, nurses and therapists who worked with him on his journey. He says every day they were encouraging him to do better. They made him believe that he could do it.

Keys’ therapist explained how setting goals helps to form a strong relationship with patients.

“We can continue to work on those goals as they progress,” occupational therapist Lauren Ferguson says. “We know what they’re capable of, and we can push them that little bit further.”

During therapy, she says Keys’ goal was to get back to work. Now, almost four months later, that goal is a reality.

Keys says Spire brought him back more than just a career. “It was great. It was more than I thought it would be,” he said. “This place has helped me get back to being who I am.”

Keys returned to the Trenton Police Department working a desk position in July. He went back on patrol Sept. 6.