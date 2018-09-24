theCO travels across state to bring modern tech to kids

JACKSON, Tenn. –Earlier this year, theCO launched a project called Driving Innovation.

The organization drives around the state of Tennessee in a remodeled RV now called “The Lab.” Inside the vehicle they have 3D printers, educational robots, laser cutters and more.

The goal is to expose this technology to kids in distressed and at-risk counties. Having this mobile platform allows the organization to inform and equip as many kids as possible, allowing children across the state to have equal exposure to modern advancement.

This past summer, The Lab reached nearly 1,000 kids per week, and many didn’t want to leave the bus.

“If we can get one student out of the 400 that we see for the day leave this bus asking ‘how do I do this?,’ then our job is complete,” said Dan Drogosh, operations manager at theCO and member of Driving Innovation.