International Food and Art Festival celebrates 5 years

JACKSON, Tenn — Today Jackson blocked off East Main Street for the International Food and Art Festival.

The event began as a way to spread awareness, promote cross-cultural engagement, and to celebrate the various backgrounds of residents throughout West Tennessee.

The sun was shining and the music was loud, as several filled the streets to learn more.

The lines were long at the food trucks and vendors, and countries from all over the world were represented Some of the countries were India, Mexico, and the Philippines to name just a few.

On the main stage there were musical performances, native dances, and even a martial arts set.”It’s important for the city because we are such a diverse place it let’s us all learn a little bit about the different cultures from the different countries and what’s represented right here in the city of Jackson,” says event worker Gwendolyn Whitelaw.

The festival aims to remind the community that despite differences in appearance there is far more that unites us than divides us.