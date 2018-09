Say hello to Jewel! Jewel is a big, goofy, beautiful girl who loves people, toy and her chew bones.

Jewel is a brindle girl, around 5 years old and is looking for a family that will love her and call their own forever.

She is a very gentle and loving girl who will do well in almost any family setting.

She is crate, house trained and completely vetted.

If you would like to foster Jewel, or make her a part of your family, contact Saving The Animals Together at 731-313-7828