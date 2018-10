Taylor Lockhart wins Player of the Week

MILAN, Tenn. — This week’s Player of the Week is Milan’s Taylor Lockhart.

Lockhart went 10 of 15 last Friday night, throwing for 133 yards and 3 touchdowns, leading the Bulldogs to a 28-21 win over Bolivar Central.

A senior this year, Lockhart has started at the quarterback position since he was a sophomore, and has already left quite an impact on the Milan football program.

Milan is currently tied for 2nd in region 7 3a with a record of 3-4 (2-1).