This Static Weather Pattern Will Slowly Change Going Into The Week

Weather Update – Sunday, October 7th – 11:15 p.m.

It may sound like a broken record, but tonight will be mostly clear and calm, much like it’s been the past several nights. Lows are expected to be in the mid to upper 60s with calm winds out of the southeast. Note that sunrise time are happening later and later, with an almost 7 a.m. sunrise time.

TOMORROW:

We’ll start off the morning with sunny skies for Monday. It will continue to stay mostly sunny for the day, but we can see some cumulus clouds building in the afternoon. There is a slight chance for some spotty showers up until the evening.

By Tuesday, cloud cover will gradually begin to increase and temperatures will slowly decrease. A broad ridge to our east created a blocking pattern for us that kept our weather fair, but on the warmer side. That moves out, so by the time we get to Tuesday we are able to see changes in the weather pattern. A cold front will begin its approach by mid-week that will bring us scattered showers and storms ahead of it late Tuesday through Wednesday.

The cold front exits the area by early Thursday morning, which will bring in cooler and drier air behind it. Temperatures are forecasted to be below average by the end of the week. Highs will be in the low 70s and upper 60s, with lows in the low 50s and even seeing some 40s!

For now, the latest temperature trend that extends into next week seems to show that we’ll continue to stay colder than average through next week. This means we could possibly see the end of the Summer -like conditions that have been sticking around. Tune into WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

