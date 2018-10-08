TDOT provides update on 45 Bypass construction

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is starting to check things off its to-do list here in Jackson.

The first item on the list was turning left out of Casey Jones Village.

“Earlier in the year we finished the new intersection at Casey Jones, and that was the milestone to finish for May 31,” Nichole Lawrence, community relations coordinator for TDOT, said.

Now, they’re moving to the 45 Bypass bridge.

“The old bridge is torn down on the inside,” Lawrence said. “They are completing the underneath work where the bridge piers and bridge abutments have to be built so they can now begin installing the new beams and building that bridge back.”

Lawrence says even with all the lane closures and lane changes, they’ve only seen a few traffic incidents.

But, she does warn people to watch the speed limits. “We just remind everyone not to drive distracted and to pay attention when you’re in a construction zone, because those speed limits are lower for purposes of construction traffic moving in and out as well.”

Another major part of the plan is expanding a three-mile stretch of Interstate 40 from four lanes to six lanes.

Even with all this work, Lawrence says the project is still on schedule. “As far as we know, we’re still on track. This is a large project. The completion date isn’t until June 2021.”

Lawrence says TDOT does plan to close the bypass again before the end of the year.