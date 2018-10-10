Week 8 Team of the Week: Humboldt Vikings

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — The Team of the Week for Week 8 of the high school football season is the Humboldt Vikings.

On paper and in the standings, Humboldt isn’t exactly sitting comfortably at the top. But this past Friday, the Vikings finally got their first win of the season against Gleason, taking down the Bulldogs 68-42. This was Humboldt’s first win since the 2016 season.

While this a possible turning point for Humboldt, Head Coach Anthony Ballard Sr. knows that rebuilding a program doesn’t just happen overnight. He spoke on how the team needs support from the fans, the school, and the community in order to make a big impact on the rebuilding process.

Humboldt looks to get another win under their belt this Friday when they travel to South Fulton.