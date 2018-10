Top 5 Plays: Week 9

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Top 5 Plays from Week 9 are as follows:

#5: MCNAIRY CENTRAL’S AUSTIN SCOTT BREAKS FREE FOR THE SCORE. MCNAIRY WAS DEFEATED BY MILAN 27-24.

#4: HUNTINGDON’S HUNTER ENSLEY FINDS DALLAS WILLIS THROUGH THE AIR FOR THE TOUCHDOWN. HUNTINGDON DEFEATED PERRY COUNTY 56-6.

#3: PEABODY’S JAREL DICKSON SHOOTS THE GAP AND DOESN’T LOOK BACK. PEABODY DEFEATED MCKENZIE 55-7.

#2: WEST CARROLL’S TRACE FULLER SHAKES A DEFENDER THEN MAKES INCREDIBLE PASS WHILE FALLING DOWN. WEST CARROLL WAS DEFEATED BY LAKE COUNTY 30-6.

#1: GIBSON COUNTY’S PAYTON LAMBERSON TAKES THE OPENING KICKOFF TO THE HOUSE. GIBSON COUNTY WAS DEFEATED BY TCA 33-14.