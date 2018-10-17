Week 9 Team of the Week: Riverside

DECATUR, Tenn. — The Riverside Panthers are the Team of the Week this week.

Last Friday, Riverside took care of business shutting out Houston County by a final of 49-0. The Panthers sit at 7-1 on the year and are tied for second place in Region 6 2A.

As Riverside looks to make a serious playoff push, Head Coach Johnnie Frost spoke on how it is his team’s heart and passion that drive them to be a successful team. Frost pointed out that the primary focus of the program at Riverside is not to be outworked by opponents.

The Panthers look to continue their dominant play as the welcome in Ripley on Friday night.