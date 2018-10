Top 5 Plays: Week 10

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Top 5 Plays from Week 10 are as follows:

#5: MCNAIRY CENTRAL’S MASON LATHAM BREAKS TACKLES AFTER THE CATCH TO SCORE. MCNAIRY DEFEATED FAYETTE WARE 49-0 ON THURSDAY.

#4: MILAN’S DAVANTE HERRON MAKES INCREDIBLE BOBBLING CATCH. MILAN DEFEATED LEXINGTON 27-7.

#3: SOUTH SIDE’S KEVON CROOM DELIVERS THE BIG HIT. SOUTH SIDE DEFEATED HUMBOLDT 49-12 ON THURSDAY.

#2: SOUTH GIBSON’S LANDON LAMBERT TOSSES THE BALL ACROSS THE FIELD TO CHRISTIAN DENTON WHO TAKES IT TO THE HOUSE ON THE OPENING KICKOFF. SOUTH GIBSON DEFEATED CRAIGMONT 55-20.

#1: WEST CARROLL GOES DEEP INTO THE PLAYBOOK AS DEVIN NASH FINDS JEREMIAH BRYANT ON THE DOUBLE REVERSE FOR THE SCORE. WEST CARROLL DEFEATED SOUTH FULTON 42-8 ON THURSDAY.