Abundant Sunshine For Monday

Weather Update – Sunday, October 28th – 11:03 p.m.

Expect a clear and chilly night. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 40s. We had a cold front pass through the area that did help keep conditions clear but breezy all day. Winds will be coming in from the north west before shifting going into late Monday.

TOMORROW:

Another sun-filled day in store for tomorrow. High pressure moves in briefly to the area, helping us keep these sunny conditions. Highs will be closer to our average of 69°F. Winds will begin to shift from the south south east later in the day as the area of high pressure moves east. This means expect the return of warm, moist air by Tuesday with highs nearing the 80 degree mark. Another frontal system will approach by Wednesday, which is expected to bring periods of heavy rain at times by the middle of the week.

