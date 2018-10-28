Annual ‘Buddy Walk’ takes place at Union University

JACKSON, Tenn. — Hundreds of supporters laced up their walking shoes to raise awareness for kids with down syndrome.

The annual ‘Buddy Walk’ was held at the Union University campus Saturday.

People who participated enjoyed food and games.

Organizers said supporters completed two laps around the campus.

Dexter Williams from the down syndrome association says it has been a great success over the past years.

The walk was open to the public and the money that was collected will benefit the Down Syndrome Association of West Tennessee.