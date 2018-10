Top 5 Plays: Week 11

JACKSON, Tenn. — The top 5 plays from Week 11 of the high school football season are as follows:

#5: NORTH SIDE’S KAMERON FARRINGTON FINDS CAMARYON JONES FOR THE SCORE.

NORTH SIDE DEFEATED SOUTH SIDE 26-7.

#4: JACKSON CHRISTIAN’S SETH SNIDER GOES DEEP TO ZACH SIMPSON.

JACKSON CHRISTIAN FELL TO FAYETTE ACADEMY 42-20.

#3: DRESDEN’S DIVERS LOCKHART TAKES THE SNAP AND DOESN’T SLOW DOWN UNTIL HE REACHES THE ENDZONE.

DRESDEN DEFEATED HUMBOLDT 62-0.

#2: SOUTH GIBSON’S LANDON LAMBERT RETURNS KICKOFF FOR TD.

SOUTH GIBSON FELL TO MILAN 26-21.

#1: DYERSBURG’S CHRISTOPHER RUSSELL TAKES THE KICK TO THE HOUSE.

DYERSBURG DEFEATED CROCKETT COUNTY 41-27.