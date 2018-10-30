Week 11 Player of the Week: Christopher Russell Jr.

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — This week’s Player of the Week is Dyersburg’s Christopher Russel Jr.

Russell is another one of those unique players in the sense that he plays on both sides of the football. As a senior, he starts at running back and inside linebacker.

In the 41-27 win over Crockett County this past Friday, Russell absolutely lit up the stat sheet, posting 8 carries for 164 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also ran back a kickoff for a touchdown, giving him 4 total for the evening.

Russell said that the drive to win and make his family proud is the reason why he works so hard to perform at such a high level.

Russell and the 10-0 Trojans will look to begin their postseason run this Friday as they host Memphis East in the first round of the TSSAA State Playoffs.