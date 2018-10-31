Student injured on Chester Co. school bus

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — A school bus now sits in the Chester County Bus Repair Shop after a student is burned.

“There was a heater hose that had burst,” Troy Kilzer, Director of Schools for Chester County, said. “That hose actually saw the damage, it was about an inch split in the hose.”

The bus was taking students to school when the hose burst.

“As they liquid came out, it spewed out from the metal casing that it was in and struck one child who was sitting in that seat,” Kilzer said. “Based on what I was given the student had minor burns on her leg near her ankle and also sprayed up around her face, there were some spots on her face.”

Kilzer says someone from the state has already been to Chester County to check out the bus Wednesday.

They told officials what needed to be fixed and people are working on the bus now to get it back on the road as soon as possible.

“All the buses go through an inspection, it’s a very detailed inspection, before they can even be in a route,” Kilzer said.

Kilzer says once the repairs happen the bus will exceed manufacturer qualifications.

The students were picked up by another bus and taken to school.