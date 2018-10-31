Week 11 Team of the Week: Milan

MILAN, Tenn. — This week’s Team of the Week is the Milan Bulldogs.

With a home playoff game on the line, Milan defeated rival South Gibson 26-21 this past Friday.

Due to a tough schedule and challenging competition, the Bulldogs started the season off a little slower than expected. However, they continued to improve as the year progressed.

Milan is loaded with a group of 16 seniors who have led this team to a current 4 game win streak. Head Coach Teddy Pettigrew talked about the importance of having that kind of senior experience out on the field as the postseason approaches, and the impact it will have come Friday night.

Milan will host Trezevant in the first round of the TSSAA playoffs. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. on Friday.