Rainy and Gusty Conditions For Sunday

Weather Update – Saturday, November 3rd – 11:30 p.m.

Today was a cooler than average day. Highs stayed into the low 60s and it will stay cooler than average through the weekend. Tonight will be warmer than average though with lows in the upper 40s low and low 50s. Expect increasing cloud cover overnight ahead of an approaching frontal system that will bring in some rain early Sunday morning.

TOMORROW:

The same system that will bring in rain for Sunday will also bring in some pretty gusty conditions. Winds will gust up to 30 mph at times before the passing of the cold front later that morning. It will continue to be breezy during much of the day with winds out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.

Highs will be lower as well compared to Saturday. Most areas will see upper 50s with rain showers. The rain will move through and be more moderate around 8 a.m. until midday, before becoming more light and scattered in the evening.

Conditions will stay mostly cloudy and the last of the linger showers should tapper off later that night. Another cold front associated with low will bring in some severe weather potential for Monday night, with and enhanced risk of severe weather expected for all of Tennessee Monday evening.

