Winter Weather Advisory Issued for All of West Tennessee

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Tuesday, November 13th

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for all of West Tennessee from 6 a.m. Wednesday to 12 p.m. noon on Thursday. A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet, or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties, but we won’t have any for Wednesday’s morning commute. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibility Wednesday night, and use caution while driving. Changes to Wednesday evening church schedules and school hours on Thursday are possible.

TONIGHT

Cold and cloudy conditions will continue overnight in West Tennessee but with no precipitation expected overnight. Instead, temperatures will drop to the middle and upper 20s with windy conditions making it feel like the teens or lower 20s to start Wednesday morning.

Temperatures may only warm up to the middle and upper 30s on Wednesday afternoon but a winter weather advisory is in place with a potential for rain, ice, and snow to arrive later in the morning and afternoon with most of West Tennessee at risk for accumulating snow and ice. Accumulations will especially likely on grassy surfaces so tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast totals, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

