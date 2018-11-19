A toy show draws crowds to West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — Collectors were able to get their fill this weekend at the West TN Farm Toy Show.

The event was held at the Jackson fairgrounds.

Not only were there farm toys available for purchase, but also collectibles such as race-cars, tractors and antique muscle cars.

The toy show host says its an event that draws hundreds of collectors and dealers from different states.

“We have them from Arkansas, Iowa, Illinois, Mississippi, Kentucky and one from Indiana,” says host Darryl Cox.

The event is the 29th annual farm toy show to be held in Jackson.