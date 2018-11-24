Scattered Showers And Gusty Conditions For Sunday

Weather Update – 11:00 p.m. – Saturday, November 24th

The last 24 hours hours have been warmer than normal. Overnight low temperatures from early Saturday morning were in the low 50s, with highs today reaching 65°F. This was met by abundant sunshine for the day as high pressure dominated much of the southeast, with light winds out of the southwest.

Tonight we’ll stay above average by almost 10 degrees. It will be partly cloudy and cool with light winds out of the south, which do pick up in intensity going into Sunday.

TOMORROW:

With winds continuing out of the south, we’ll expect another mild day Sunday. Highs could vary from mid to low 60s depending on cloud cover and the arrival of showers to the area. A surface low over in the Rockies will move through the plains and stay to our north, but the trailing cold front from it will move through West Tennessee and bring us some light showers ahead of it. Rain chances are low for most of the day, with a 30-40% chance likely in the afternoon.

That system moves through quickly and by later that night, around 9 p.m. or so, we’ll be dry. As that front moves through, ahead of that we can see some windy conditions, with gusts up to 30 mph at times during the day. As it moves overnight we’ll see gradual clearing. Fair but cold weather follows behind that, with highs staying in the low to mid 40s to start the work week. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

