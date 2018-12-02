Colder Air Returns Monday

Weather Update – 11:08 p.m. – Sunday, December 2nd

Today was the last 60 degree day we’ll see in a while. As cold air filters in slowly from the north west, we’ll begin to see temperatures drop to at least 10 degrees below average. Starting tonight we’re dropping into the mid-30s and staying mostly clear.

Winds are a lot lighter than earlier in the day and will stay out of the west north west tonight through Monday around 5-10 mph. Also expect a gradual increase in cloud cover entering Monday morning.

TOMORROW:

Significantly colder by the morning so stay warm! Although lows are around average for this time of year, our highs will be staying below average all week. Clouds build up through the afternoon tomorrow and will hinder any additional increase in temperatures.

Good news is we’ll stay dry up until the middle of the week. The forecast for the Jackson Christmas Parade is looking good but cold. We’ll be starting off in the upper 30s with light winds and mostly cloudy conditions, but most importantly it will be dry!

The cold air officially moves in late Monday so expect lows below freezing that night and highs barely above 40°F by Tuesday. That will be the pattern for the next several days. Sunshine returns by mid-week briefly before clouds build in Thursday and into the weekend, with rain a high possibility Friday and Saturday. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

