Fair And Dry Conditions To Start The Week

Weather Update – 11:05 p.m. – Sunday, December 9th

It was a cold and icy day across much of West Tennessee. Several counties just north of the interstate saw freezing rain last night, which eventually froze into ice. Ice has been on elevated surfaces including tree branches and bridges. Tonight we could see any left over water refreeze, so watch out for patchy ice and slick spots on the roads.

Tonight we’ll drop into the mid-20s to lower 30s through the area. Fortunately, the ice won’t stay around long as we’ll warm up into the 40s by Monday afternoon.

TOMORROW:

Along with highs in the lower 40s, we’ll see some gradual clearing through the day. High pressure will move in by the afternoon and give us mostly sunny skies. These fair conditions last through Tuesday as well. Winds will also be out of the north west staying light.

The high pressure will be helping us stay dry through late Tuesday. By Wednesday another system moving through the Plains will bring some rain our way. No freezing precipitation expected out of this. We’ll actually be gradually warming up through the middle of the week to more average temperatures in the lower to middle 50s.

Ahead of that system we could see some scattered showers late Wednesday, with most of the rain likely Thursday into Friday. It does clear out before the weekend, so next weekend looks to be much drier than what we saw these last few days. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Corallys

Facebook – facebook.com/corallystv

Email – cortiz@wbbjtv.com