Warmer and Drier Conditions Return Sunday

Weather Update – 11:01 p.m. – Saturday, December 15th

It was a cloudy and drizzly day for much of our Saturday. Although we could see damp conditions along with some patchy fog, we’ll be mostly cloudy overnight with a slow gradual clearing of cloud cover. Our lows from the previous night were in the middle 40s, but we can expect to be slightly lower than that tonight.

TOMORROW:

Tomorrow will be much warmer and drier. There has been some disagreement in some models with the timing of when we could see the clouds taper off Sunday. It’s suspected that by Sunday morning we could see mostly sunny skies. These fair conditions will be sticking around the next several days.

Highs will also be above average by around five degrees Sunday as temperatures rise into the mid 50s. Winds will be light and variable, shifting from the northwest to a more westerly direction by the evening. Don’t forget to look out for Comet 46P/Wirtanen Sunday night. Visibility will be good, and the comet maybe bright enough to see with the naked eye at different points of the night!

This dry period lasts until around Wednesday evening. A similar system to what we saw this Friday and Saturday will move through bringing in some substantial rain. We are just roughly two inches away of total rain accumulation to be considered as one of the wettest years on record for the area. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

