Memphis high school treated for pest infestation to reopen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A high school in Tennessee that’s been struggling with a pest infestation is set to reopen after Christmas break.

WMC-TV reports Shelby County Schools said Kirby High School students would return to campus on Jan. 7 following an infestation that began in August. The school closed in September and sent students to three other schools while major renovations were made.

The school originally closed in August for treatment following complaints of rat, roach and snake sightings. It re-opened a few days later but closed again when signs of pests and decay were found.

An open house is being held for families on Jan. 4.