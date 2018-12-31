Rain on the Last Day of 2018 Leads to the Wettest Year on Record

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Monday, December 31st

Cloudy skies will continue this evening but the majority of the rain and wind is gone. 50 mile per hour winds came through with heavy rain this morning and afternoon, bringing an additional 1-3″ fall to the yearly total. The unofficial total for rainfall in 2018 is 77.10″ whereas the record total for the wettest year in Jackson was 75.98″.

TONIGHT

Rain will be seldom seen overnight with fog possible on the first of the year with temperatures dropping to the lower 40s overnight. Be on the lookout for low visibility if you’ll be traveling to ring in the new year. Visibility may be less than a mile in some areas once the clouds clear up.

After patchy fog to kick off 2019, temperatures are forecast to warm up but only to the middle and upper 40s Tuesday afternoon. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy tomorrow with breaks of sunshine without any rain. Showers will start to return on Wednesday! We’ll stay rain-free overnight but skies will remain cloudy through Wednesday morning. Temperatures will drop to the lower and middle 30s by sunrise.

After starting out just above the freezing mark, we can expect conditions to remain cool under cloudy skies! Temperatures will only warm up to the lower and middle 40s Wednesday afternoon with an increasing chance for rain later in the day and with more rain on Thursday. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

