TBI: Memphis officers shot, killed man armed with knife

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Memphis have shot and killed a man they say was armed with a knife.



The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says in a news release that Memphis police officers responding to a domestic disturbance Wednesday night were confronted by an armed man who ran toward them. TBI says three officers fired at the man, hitting him.

The man died at the scene. It’s unclear how many times he was shot.

The three officers have been relieved of duty pending the TBI’s investigation, as per department policy. Authorities didn’t immediately release the identities of those involved. No officers were injured.

TBI will give the results of the investigation to Shelby County district attorney Amy Weirich, who will decide whether to pursue charges against the officers.