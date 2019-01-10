Via Airlines to offer flights from Memphis to 2 cities

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Via Airlines says it is planning to offer flights from Memphis to cities in Pennsylvania and Texas starting in June.



The low-cost airline said in a news release that it will start flying round-trip from Memphis to Pittsburgh and Austin, Texas, starting on June 25.

The Florida-based airline will be using its 50-seat Embraer jets on the flights. Prices for one-way flights from Memphis to both cities on June 25 start at about $99.

The release says the Memphis route announcement is a part of the airline’s largest expansion. Three new “focus” cities were also announced. They are Hartford, Connecticut, Birmingham, Alabama, and Raleigh, North Carolina.