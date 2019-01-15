Dental hygienists from health department treat students’ teeth

JACKSON, Tenn. — Dental staff with the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department carried on a tradition Tuesday.

Each year, dental hygienists apply sealants to students’ teeth in the Jackson-Madison County School System.

Tuesday, they were at West Bemis Middle School. The state-funded program is free to students with a consent form.

Hygienist Celeste Aud tells WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News the impact she has seen over the years.

“When we first started this program in 2003, we found a lot of children with urgent need, which meant abscessed toothaches, and over the years that number has decreased significantly,” Aud said.

A former student of the program is now, 15 years later, a teaching assistant at West Bemis Middle School. She says because of this program she has not had a cavity, and her sealant is still working.