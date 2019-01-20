Cold Air Sticks Around For Monday

Weather Update – 11:03 p.m. – Sunday, January 20th

We are in for a frigid night ahead. Highs struggled to reach the freezing mark today. The afternoon brought mostly sunny skies for most. Areas further north saw some cloud cover and a few flurries during the afternoon.

Tonight we will drop in the lower 20s and upper teens and it could feel colder if we factor in wind chills. Tomorrow will be about 10 degrees warmer but still fairly cold, with highs barely reaching 40 degrees. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun for much of the day and light winds out of the east southeast.

We’ll gradually warm into the 50s briefly by Tuesday as winds shift from the south and cloud cover increases ahead of a cold front. That will move through by early Wednesday, bringing with it some rain that will be heavy at times. Because the cold front passes through in the morning, temperatures will drop through the day and the rain could transition into a wintry mix briefly before the rain tapers off that evening. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

