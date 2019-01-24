Bethel hires Mike Jasper as new head football coach

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — According to the university’s athletic department, earlier this evening the Bethel football program has hired Michael Jasper to lead the Wildcats next season as head coach.

Jasper was previously the assistant head coach for the past 3 seasons.

His playing career included time at the University of Tennessee at Martin, Middle Tennessee State University, and then at Bethel University as an offensive and defensive lineman.

Jasper then spent 3 years in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills, the New York Giants, and the Carolina Panthers.

He is the first player in Bethel’s history to have been drafted into the NFL.