Gov. Lee signs 3 executive orders on ethics, transparency

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee’s newly signed executive orders show that he will largely follow his Republican predecessor’s footsteps when it comes to ethics disclosure, transparency and nondiscrimination.

Lee announced Thursday that the executive orders underscore the current Tennessee approach to all three issues but expand state practices as well.

On ethics, Lee retained former Gov. Bill Haslam’s position to keep private how much the governor and other top aides make in outside income. Such disclosure was once required under Democratic Gov. Phil Bredesen.

Lee is also differing from Haslam’s policy by requiring state human resources and labor officials to train executive branch managers on nondiscrimination employment practices within 120 days and with “reasonable frequency” after that.

Lee is requiring the same timetable on openness and transparency training.