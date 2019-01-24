Local group meets in hopes of helping to end violence in their community

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local group met Thursday evening with the goal to help prevent violence where they live.

Several family members across West Tennessee say they have lost loved from acts of violence, and that they’re looking for solutions to curb crime in their neighborhoods.

“Family just loved him. He was full of love and joy… he was full of love and joy,” said Faye Ware, founder of Mourning Mothers.

Faye Ware’s son Billy Ray Long Jr. was murdered July 30, 2016.

She created the organization to help prevent mother’s like her from losing a child due to an act of violence.

“If it hasn’t affected you, if you have not lost a child I would encourage you to still be involved to prevent you from becoming a mourning mother,” said Ware.

Community members from across West Tennessee gathered to hear the stories of those affected by violence.

“A lot of people have been hurt, and people want to do something to stop it,” said attendee Kenneth Bonds.

This group met not only bring awareness to acts of violence but to also develop solutions.

“It makes no sense that it’s our children doing it when we know better and we can teach them better… we simply don’t,” said attendee Daniel Campbell.

Community members wrote down solutions to help prevent violence. They included, teaching people de-escalation skills, parenting skills, and ways to produce an honest income.

“We don’t want to see another murder,” said Chanda Freeman with Community Youth Builders.

“If I allow you to feel that it is OK to murder someone then I have failed you, and to be perfectly honest, I’m tired of failing,” said Campbell.

Leaders with the group say their ultimate goal is to help improve the quality of life for all West Tennessee citizens.