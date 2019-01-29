3 killed in Carroll Co. mobile home fire

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — An early Tuesday morning fire kills three in Carroll County.

Officials confirm three people were killed in the mobile home fire on New Zion Road.

County Fire Chief Terry Bradshaw said they got the call around 5:15 a.m. When they arrived, the mobile home was completely engulfed and firefighters couldn’t get inside.

Once inside, firefighters found three victims. The chief says they are waiting to notify next of kin before releasing identities.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

We’ll have more this evening on WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News.