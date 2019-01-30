Tennessee’s top GOP lawmakers back heartbeat abortion ban

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s top two Republican lawmakers are supporting legislation to ban abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected, as early as six weeks into pregnancy.

House Speaker Glen Casada said Tuesday he thinks the restriction is a fight worth having in front of the U.S. Supreme Court. That’s a sentiment shared by some abortion opponents nationwide who hope a conservative court would uphold stricter abortion prohibitions.

Senate Speaker Randy McNally said he thinks courts would have ruled on other states’ similar laws by the time Tennessee’s bill would pass and be challenged.

Last week, a state judge struck down Iowa’s heartbeat law. In Ohio, Republican ex-Gov. John Kasich twice vetoed similar legislation, but new Republican Gov. Mike DeWine has pledged to sign it. Other states are expected to consider heartbeat bills.