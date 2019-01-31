Seirra Person joined the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News team in February 2016 as a production assistant. After just a short year and a half, Seirra became a news producer for Good Morning West Tennessee and is now the producer for WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News at 5 and 5:30.

Seirra is from the small town of Trenton, Tennessee, and graduated from the Power of Potential Lane College in spring 2017 where she received her bachelor’s degree in mass communication.

During her time at Lane, Seirra had a hand in many productions held at the college, landing her the title of student producer and director.

When not in the newsroom, Seirra enjoys photography and spending time with her family, friends and her spoiled-rotten pets, a turtle named Kash and her dog named Dash.