Mrs. Frances Elizabeth “Betty” Durio Lewis, age 94 passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at the Bells Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bells, TN.

Funeral services for Mrs. Lewis will be conducted on Saturday, February 9, 2019 in the Chapel of the Bells Funeral Home, with Bro…. officiating. Burial to follow in the Bellview Cemetery. A visitation for the Lewis family will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the Bells Funeral Home from 12:00 P.M. until the service hour at 2:00 P.M.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Mr. Robert Hugh Lewis; one brother: Cyrus Durio; and her parents: Edward and Elizabeth Tyree Durio.

Mrs. Lewis is survived by two sons: Dr. Robert Hugh Lewis Jr. (Mary) of Rogers, AR and David Tyree Lewis of Franklin, TN; four grandchildren: Amanda Lewis Greene (JR) of Franklin, TN, Rebecca Lewis Wade (Shadd) of Las Vegas, NV, Paul Lewis (Liz) of Birmingham, AL and Drew Lewis (Kelly) of Seattle, WA; nine great-grandchildren; a nephew: Greg Durio of Houston, TX; a niece: Denise Twinney of Grand Rapids, MI; two cousins: Bob Patrick (Debby) of Milan, TN and Kirk Patrick (Judy) of Baton Rouge, LA and a host of friends.

Mrs. Lewis was active in the First Christian Church in Bells where she taught Sunday School for many years. She was an avid reader and supported the Crockett Memorial Library from its inception. She was also active in local floral organizations and served as President of the Jackson Council of Garden Clubs.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the First Christian Church of Bells or the Friends of Crockett Memorial Library.