Funeral services for Kathy Nell Martin, age 62, will be Sunday, February 3, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Hosley Chapel CME Church in Gadsden, TN. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Martin died Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at her residence.

Visitation for Mrs. Martin will begin Saturday morning, February 2, 2019 from 9:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 6:00 PM.

For additional information please call Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.