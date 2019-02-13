Former Memphis college student pleads guilty to changing grades

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A former student at a private Tennessee college has pleaded guilty to downloading exams and changing grades to preserve his scholarship.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Memphis said Tuesday that 20-year-old Michael Geddati has pleaded guilty to computer fraud.

Prosecutors say Geddati had a scholarship of $30,000 per semester at Rhodes College in Memphis. Continued use of the scholarship required him to maintain a certain grade point average.

Geddati obtained credentials and passwords for his teachers. He then accessed their accounts to download exams and exam keys. He also changed official grades.

Investigators said they traced an IP address to Geddati. He was later expelled.

Geddati faces up to five years in prison at his sentencing on May 24. He has agreed to pay back scholarship money to the college.