Windy And Mild For Valentine’s Day

Weather Update 9:09 AM Thursday, February 14 —

Good Morning West Tennessee We started the morning of a tad warmer with lows only bottoming out around 45 degrees. Clouds are on the increase as anticipated, in fact thickening up quite a bit as well. I already dropped the high temperature today back to 60 from 62, may drop it back further depending on the trend through Midday. Either way clouds will be present the rest of today. There a chance of a few areas of light rain this afternoon and evening as moisture increases ahead of a cold front. In addition, it will be quite windy. Winds will go from 10-15 mph up to 15-20 mph with gust over 30 to 35 mph this afternoon. The flow will be from the south, so temps will still slowly climb through this afternoon. The first of several cold front over the next week will arrive tonight setting the stage for a more robust round of showers Friday evening.

