Winter Weather Advisory for Northwest Tennessee

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Friday, February 15th

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for northwest Tennessee tonight with a potential for freezing rain to cause some icy conditions in that area. Tree branches and power lines may see a light glaze of ice tonight and tomorrow morning. With winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour there, we may see some isolated power outages there too. Temperatures will drop to the lower 30s with rain leaving before sunrise tomorrow.

Tomorrow, it will be another cold day with high temperatures in just the middle to upper 40s. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with winds from the northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour. It’ll be a dry day on Saturday, but there may still be some icy spots in northwest Tennessee from the freezing rain we will have there tonight. Another round of wet weather will move in tomorrow night but it’ll just be in the form of scattered rain showers with overnight low temperatures in the lower 40s. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the rest of the weekend forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com