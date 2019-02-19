Dyersburg Library hosts social media classes

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Thanks to a new grant, the Dyersburg Public Library is teaching residents all about social media.

“We’re definitely very privileged and honored to receive this grant from the state, but it’s just one more piece of evidence that shows us that the state and public libraries in general understand that social media is becoming a more and more important part of people’s lives and an important part of how people function in our modern world,” Kathryn McBride, director of the Dyersburg Public Library, said.

The library partnered with TenCom to host the classes, which are free to the public.

Two more classes are scheduled for March and will cover different topics in social media.

People who are taking the social media class are learning everything from the basics to how to stay connected.

Tuesday’s class focused on how to create a profile, terminology for different platforms, and keeping social media yours.

To attend the classes in March, you can register online through EventBrite.

McBride says she hopes to keep expanding these classes in the future.

The next class is scheduled for March 12.