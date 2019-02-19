Homeowners urged to be prepared in case of flooding

JACKSON, Tenn. — A forecast of rain for the week means homeowners need to be prepared for what’s ahead.

Insurance agent Wesley Harris says that water causes many frustrating problems for homeowners.

“Most of my claims involving water are not structural to the home, but more of water coming in through, just because of the sheer amount of water, coming through places that it usually wouldn’t,” Harris said.

Harris says excessive rain could cause major damage in unexpected ways.

“The ground is so soft that trees will fall easily, even without any wind, so trees could fall on a home, they could fall on other property, they could fall on cars,” Harris said.

Jackson-Madison County Emergency Management Agency director Marty Clements says homeowners should start protecting valuables in case of flooding.

“Go ahead, get some plastic containers, move your valuables, move some of your personal documents to a higher ground,” Clements said.

The agency has taken all precautions, and is prepared to respond to any problems that come with flooding.

Clements says parents should not let their children play in flood water.

“Because of the chemicals, and waste, and other stuff that are in the water, that are contaminated and everything, you need to keep them out of that,” he said.

Harris and Clements also say homeowners should clean out gutters, and make sure any drains in your yard or near your home are clear of debris.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News reached out to both the City of Jackson Street Department and the Madison County Highway Department for their plans to address flooding in the city and county. Our calls were not answered after multiple attempts throughout the day Tuesday.