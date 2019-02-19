Southern Baptist president says database of abusers possible

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — More than a decade after the Southern Baptist Convention rejected the idea of creating a database of ministers credibly accused of sexual abuse, leaders say the possibility is on the table.

The denomination already was looking at how it could better respond to abuse when two Texas newspapers published an investigation last week that detailed hundreds of cases of abuse in its churches.

Those revelations added a sense of urgency to a meeting of the SBC’s executive committee on Monday night, where President J.D. Greear reported on the progress of a sexual assault advisory committee.

He said the advisory group was studying the possibility of a database but that the subject is complicated.

He also suggested the denomination should kick out churches that show a wanton disregard for sexual abuse.