14 apply for Tennessee Court of Appeals vacancy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Fourteen people have applied for consideration to be appointed to the Tennessee Court of Appeals in the Western Division.

The opening was created by the appointment of Brandon O. Gibson as senior adviser in the governor’s office.

The Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments will interview the applicants in a public hearing, vote and forward three names to Gov. Bill Lee for consideration. The hearing date hasn’t been announced.

The applicants are James L. Cresswell Jr., Dyersburg; Christopher N. Davis, Jackson; Rhynette N. Hurd, Collierville; Kenneth P. Jones, Memphis; Jennifer King, Huntingdon; Steven Wayne Maroney, Jackson; Carma Dennis McGee, Savannah; Robert D. Meyers, Memphis; John M. Miles, Rives; Keely N. Wilson Nanney, Martin; James R. Newsom III, Germantown; Brandy S. Parrish, Memphis; Michelle Greenway Sellers, Jackson; and Mary L. Wagner, Germantown.