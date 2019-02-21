Decatur Co. sheriff talks about local flooding

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — Because of recent heavy rainfall this week, many parts of Decatur County are experiencing flooding.

Local officials say this is common for people who live along the Tennessee River.

“The thing that people have to be careful of is flash flooding, where it rains excessively hard in one area and the creeks get up and flood some of the county roads,” Sheriff Keith Byrd said.

Some places near Perryville Marina are underwater because of the rising river. Many people had to move their campers uphill as a precaution.

“Lots on the river and things like that, they have to get their campers out and things like that, and there are roads that are flooded right now because of the lake being so high,” Byrd said.

Several roads and parks are also flooded, making it difficult for many to get around.

With forecasters predicting even more rain into the weekend, the flooding is expected to become worse.

Parts of Beech Bend Park along the river are also flooded.

Byrd says he wants to provide the community with some safety tips.

“There might be a 20-foot hole out there that you don’t know is there and find it too late,” Sheriff Byrd said. “If there is water over the road, turn around — don’t try to drive through it.”

The National Weather Service says the latest Tennessee River stage at Perryville is 367.5 feet. It’s expected to rise to 370.6 by Saturday evening.