Searchers look for 2 missing people after flooding in Alabama

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — Authorities are searching for two people believed missing on waterways swollen by days of heavy rain in Alabama.

Crews are looking along the Cahaba River near Birmingham for a woman who disappeared Sunday. A spokesman with Cahaba Valley Fire and Rescue says her vehicle was found near the river, but crews don’t know where she is.

In northeast Alabama, authorities say a teenage boy is still missing days after the vehicle he was riding in was swept off a bridge by floodwaters from a creek at Bucks Pocket State Park.

Marshall County emergency management officials say two other teens who were riding in a Jeep were found clinging to a tree after the vehicle foundered in water Friday.

Police have used a helicopter and drone to search for the missing youth.