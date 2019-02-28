JMC school board divided over motion to re-open closed school for new pre-K center

JACKSON, Tenn. — During Thursday night’s school board long range planning committee meeting, Madison County Commissioner Jimmy Arnold raised concerns on the lack of pre-K centers across the school district. He proposed the option of converting the closed Malesus School into a pre-K center.

“Pre-K is so important for students to prepare them for the real school,” said Commissioner Arnold.

Jackson-Madison County School Superintendent Dr. Eric Jones stated it would be best for the board to wait and discuss finances before making a decision, but some school board members had other plans.

During the meeting, school board member James Johnson motioned to re-open the Malesus School, and it was seconded by school board member Doris Black.

While not on the long range planning committee, school board members Shannon Stewart, Wayne Arnold and A.J. Massey voiced their opposition to the motion.

Their biggest concern was finances, but county commissioner Arnold says he will be the champion of the project and work to get the rest of the commissioners on board.

“It (Malesus School building) is in real good physical condition. We have the rooms for pre-K it’s all set up and ready to go, and I sure hope we’re ready to go come August,” Arnold said.

The entire school board will vote on the issue of whether to re-open Malesus School in their next collective meeting on March 14.