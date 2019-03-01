Governor Bill Lee visits West Tennessee

DYER COUNTY, Tenn.– Tennessee Governor Bill Lee spent Friday afternoon visiting with West Tennesseans.

“There are three things that really matter to every Tennessean. Having a good job, having a good school for their kid, and having a good neighborhood,” said Governor Bill Lee.

Governor Lee says his goal today was to look at the needs of West Tennessee, especially the criminal justice system.

His first stop in West Tennessee was at the Northwest Correctional Complex in Lake County.

“Our first legislative package was about vocational education. Something that’s near and dear to my heart and that I talked about extensively on the campaign trail, and now we’re actually going to get that done,” said Governor Lee.

The governor also visited “The CO” in Jackson and participated in a business leaders round table, where he talked about the importance of local businesses.

“As a business person I know that the folks who create jobs are small businesses and large businesses, but businesses all across the state,” said Lee.

Governor Lee has only been in office for five weeks but has hit the ground running. His first executive order included efforts to aid distressed counties in rural parts of the state.

The governor also talked about the importance of transforming rural Tennessee and calling state government to take accountability for the impact it has in rural Tennessee, especially distressed counties.

Governor Lee says he will go into deeper details of his goals for Tennessee in his upcoming State of the State Address, March 4.