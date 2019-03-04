Missing children remembered with Jackson ceremony

JACKSON, Tenn. — Families of missing children gathered Monday at the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital for the unveiling of new ways to hopefully someday find their loved ones.

“Today’s an extra hard day,” said Jonnie Carter, Bethany Markowski’s mother.

March 4 is recognized in Tennessee as Missing Children’s Day, which remembers children reported missing and never found across the state.

The day was created in honor of Bethany Markowski, who was reported missing 18 years ago. She was reportedly last seen at Old Hickory Mall in Jackson.

“Bethany was born February the 1st, 1990, and she was 11 years old when she disappeared,” Carter said.

Carter said she is still searching for different ways to find her daughter who vanished without a trace.

Bethany would be 29 now.

“I realized I pretty much done everything in my power to find my daughter. There’s not really anything else I can do,” Carter said.

Family members of Cayce McDaniel also attended the event.

McDaniel went missing 22 years ago in Milan.

“We still think about her every day, and we’re thankful for law enforcement and the national missing children’s center that does so much to help,” Gina Wall, Cayce McDaniel’s aunt, said.

Carter said she will never stop searching. Now, 18 years later, she came up with the idea to put bookmarks attached to balloons with the missing child’s photo and parent’s contact information. She and family members release the balloons to cover more ground.

Carter said she already received an email back after releasing a balloon.

“And saying they had found Bethany’s book mark in their parking spot, over 900 miles away,” Carter said.

Family members said they will never lose hope.

Both Cayce McDaniel and Bethany Markowski’s cases still remain unsolved.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said they are still searching for new evidence.